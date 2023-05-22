JK: SIU Kulgam issue proclamation orders against 5 active terrorists

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 : Special Court Kulgam designated under NIA Act issued proclamation orders under section 82 CrPC against five active terrorists involved in various terror crimes and target killing cases including the killing of a lady teacher Rajni Bala and Bank Manager Vijay Kumar in district Kulgam, last year, an official statement said on Monday.

On the request of SIU Kashmir, proclamation notices have been issued against terrorists namely Arjumand Gulzar @Hamza Bhuran, resident of Kharbatapora Ratnipora Pulwama, Bilal Ahmed Bhat, resident of Chaki Cholend Shopian, Sameer Ahmed Sheikh @ Kamran Bhai, resident of Chaki Cholend Shopian, Abid Ramzan Sheikh, resident of Chotipora Shopian and Basit Amin Bhat, resident of Frisal Kulgam.

Before issuing the proclamation, the Court has already issued open-ended non-bailable warrants (NBW) against all these terrorists.

Proclamation orders have been read in the conspicuous places of their native villages and copies of orders pasted in conspicuous places of their residential houses and conspicuous place of their villages as well, the statement added.

Before initiation of further proceedings under the law against these terrorists, the Court has given them a chance to surrender before the Court or investigation agency.

According to the statement, teams of SIU went to their native villages in Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts alongwith local police and magistrates for the execution of proclamation notices and proper SOPs were followed during these proceedings.

