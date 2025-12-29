J&K students' body seeks HM Shah's intervention over harassment of Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal

Srinagar, Dec 29 The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention to stop the alleged harassment of Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh.

The association said it had urged the Union Home Minister to take immediate steps in view of what it described as an "alarming and continued rise in incidents of intimidation, harassment and targeted violence against Kashmiri students and traditional shawl vendors" in Himachal Pradesh.

In its letter, the association pointed out that while incidents involving Kashmiri students and traders have been reported in several northern states over the past year, Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a matter of "particularly grave concern".

It said that despite repeated representations, assurances and interventions at multiple levels, such incidents continue to recur in the state with disturbing regularity, while effective action on the ground remains largely absent.

National Convenor of the association Nasir Khuehami said that at least 18 incidents of assault, intimidation and harassment of Kashmiri shawl sellers have been reported in Himachal Pradesh this year alone.

He expressed serious concern that in several cases there has been no prompt or effective registration of FIRs, no visible arrests and no deterrent action, creating an atmosphere of fear and impunity.

Khuehami said this reflected a failure to ensure the safety, dignity and livelihood of thousands of Kashmiri shawl sellers who earn their living through traditional and lawful means. He added that many Kashmiri students and traders are living under constant fear and severe psychological distress.

"Alarmingly, several have reportedly been forced to leave Himachal Pradesh, leading to disruption of education, loss of livelihood and erosion of dignity. This is not merely administrative negligence, but a serious lack of political will and moral responsibility to protect Kashmiri citizens," the association said in its letter to the Union Home Minister.

The association warned that such incidents have implications far beyond Himachal Pradesh.

It said people in the Kashmir Valley closely observe how Kashmiri citizens are treated in other parts of the country, and that repeated targeting of innocent Kashmiris, coupled with a lack of accountability, risks deepening alienation and undermining trust.

The association cautioned that this could harm long-term national interests and weaken emotional integration. Reiterating that Kashmiris are equal citizens and an integral part of India, Khuehami said targeting Kashmiri traders or forcing them out of cities only deepens mistrust and social division.

The JKSA convenor added that allowing such harassment to continue unchecked risks playing into the hands of hostile forces seeking to fracture India’s social cohesion.

The association stressed that acts of violence, intimidation and communal hatred must not be normalised and that the rule of law must prevail without fear or favour. Emphasising that India’s strength lies in its unity in diversity, it said any assault on that spirit is an assault on the nation itself.

Khuehami urged the Union Home Minister to seek a detailed report from Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on all reported incidents over the past year, including the status of FIRs, arrests, prosecutions and preventive measures taken.

The association also sought clear directions for immediate and time-bound action, fixing of accountability where lapses have occurred, and the implementation of credible security and monitoring mechanisms to protect Kashmiri students and traders across the state.

The JKSA expressed hope that timely and decisive intervention by the Union Home Ministry would help restore confidence among affected families, prevent further alienation, and reaffirm the Union government’s commitment to safeguarding the constitutional rights, dignity and safety of every citizen.

