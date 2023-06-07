JNU students allege assault, molestation, kidnapping attempts

New Delhi, June 7 In two separate complaints, students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have alleged physical assault, molestation and attempted kidnapping during incidents that occurred within the campus premises, a top police official said on Wednesday, adding that the accused in the cases was the same.

"Two complaints, one regarding physical assault and another regarding molestation, attempt to kidnapping have been received from JNU Students. Cases have been registered. In both the cases, accused and vehicle are same and have been identified. Further investigation is on," said Manoj C, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

The ABVP students' outfit said that at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a drunk man in a white Swift attempted to kidnap two girls walking on one of the campus roads.

In a statement, the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) said that after immense pressure from the student community, the university's security office has registered a complaint with the Delhi Police regarding the stalking, eve-teasing, harassment and physical attack that has happened in the campus.

"One of the students who was attacked has got the MLC done and has formally filled the complaint with the police. We are also demanding that the JNU Vice Chancellor also lodge a complaint with the Delhi Police regarding the issue," it said.

"The JNU VC also should file the complaint with the Delhi Police on the incident that has happened. The VC should also address the JNU community on the repeated security failure that has been happening on the campus."



ssh/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor