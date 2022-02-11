Job Opportunity: Job opportunities for multiple posts in Bank of Maharashtra, PNB & SBI
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 11, 2022 05:31 PM2022-02-11T17:31:04+5:302022-02-11T17:34:14+5:30
Many are currently looking for better job opportunities. But sometimes, despite the qualifications, education, this opportunity is missed due ...
Many are currently looking for better job opportunities. But sometimes, despite the qualifications, education, this opportunity is missed due to lack of information. Recruitment is currently underway at Bank of Maharashtra, State Bank of India, Indian Institute of Science and Punjab National Bank. The details are as follows:
Bank of Maharashtra
Post - General Officer
Total seats - 500 academic qualifications - Bachelor's degree in any discipline
Age limit - 25 to 35 years
Apply online.
Last date to apply - 22nd February 2022
Official Website - www.bankofmaharashtra.in
State Bank of India
Post - Assistant Manager
Total seats - 48
Educational Qualification - Graduate
Apply online.
Job Location - Mumbai
Last date to apply - 25 February 2022
Official Website - www.sbi.co.in.
Indian Institute of Science
Post - Technical Assistant
Total space - 100
Educational Qualification - B.Tech/ BE / B Arch / B.Sc./ BCA / BVSc degree
Aapply online.
Last date to apply online - 28 February 2022
Age limit - 26 years
Official Website - iisc.ac.in.
Punjab National Bank
Post - Peon, Sweeper
Total seats - 46
Educational Qualification - 12th pass, resident of the district concerned, should be able to read English.
For the post of Sweeper, 10th pass, resident of the district concerned, should be able to read English.
Age limit - 18 to 24 years
Postings will be given in Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Latur, Satara, Sindhudurg, North Goa and South Goa districts and also in the state of Goa.
Address for sending application. For Peon Post - Circle Head, Punjab National Bank, Circle Office, Kolhapur, 1182/17, Ground Floor, 4th Street, Rajarampuri, Takala, Kolhapur-416008
And for the post of Sweeper - Chief Manager (HRD), Punjab National Bank, Circle Office: Kolhapur, 1182/17, Ground Floor, 4th Street, Rajarampuri, Takala, Kolhapur-416008
Deadline for submission of applications - 18 February 2022
Official Website - www.pnbindia.inOpen in app