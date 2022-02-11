Job Opportunity: Job opportunities for multiple posts in Bank of Maharashtra, PNB & SBI

Many are currently looking for better job opportunities. But sometimes, despite the qualifications, education, this opportunity is missed due to lack of information. Recruitment is currently underway at Bank of Maharashtra, State Bank of India, Indian Institute of Science and Punjab National Bank. The details are as follows:

Bank of Maharashtra

Post - General Officer

Total seats - 500 academic qualifications - Bachelor's degree in any discipline

Age limit - 25 to 35 years

Apply online.

Last date to apply - 22nd February 2022

Official Website - www.bankofmaharashtra.in



State Bank of India

Post - Assistant Manager

Total seats - 48

Educational Qualification - Graduate

Apply online.

Job Location - Mumbai

Last date to apply - 25 February 2022

Official Website - www.sbi.co.in.



Indian Institute of Science

Post - Technical Assistant

Total space - 100

Educational Qualification - B.Tech/ BE / B Arch / B.Sc./ BCA / BVSc degree

Aapply online.

Last date to apply online - 28 February 2022

Age limit - 26 years

Official Website - iisc.ac.in.



Punjab National Bank

Post - Peon, Sweeper

Total seats - 46

Educational Qualification - 12th pass, resident of the district concerned, should be able to read English.

For the post of Sweeper, 10th pass, resident of the district concerned, should be able to read English.

Age limit - 18 to 24 years

Postings will be given in Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Latur, Satara, Sindhudurg, North Goa and South Goa districts and also in the state of Goa.

Address for sending application. For Peon Post - Circle Head, Punjab National Bank, Circle Office, Kolhapur, 1182/17, Ground Floor, 4th Street, Rajarampuri, Takala, Kolhapur-416008

And for the post of Sweeper - Chief Manager (HRD), Punjab National Bank, Circle Office: Kolhapur, 1182/17, Ground Floor, 4th Street, Rajarampuri, Takala, Kolhapur-416008

Deadline for submission of applications - 18 February 2022

Official Website - www.pnbindia.in