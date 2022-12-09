Jodhpur cylinder blast: Rajasthan CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a village in Jodhpur district of the state.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at a house in Shergarh sub-division's Bhungra village where guests had gathered for a wedding. The fire was caused after a cylinder exploded in the house, said District Collector Himanshu Gupta. Four people, including two children were killed and over 60 guests of a wedding party sustained burn injuries in Bhungra village under Jodhpur Shergarh Police Station."Some children have sustained burn injuries. There have been deaths. Our efforts are underway to save the lives of as many people as we can. We'll strive so that such incidents don't occur in future. Compensation will be given as per rules," Gehlot said.

He also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased from the CM Relief Fund and Rs 1 lakh to the injured. Apart from this, he also announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased under the Chiranjeevi Insurance Scheme.

Expressing grief over the incident, the CM said that he has also spoken to the gas companies and urged them to help the victims. He said that he also pointed out companies should ensure not to be negligent of domestic gas cylinders.

District Collectors have been directed to instruct gas agencies in all the districts not to be negligent regarding the safety of cylinders.

"This is a heart wrenching situation. Many have suffered up to 90 per cent burns. All efforts are being made to save them," Gehlot said

The Rajasthan chief minister visited the victims of the blast and enquired about the treatment they were being given and also spoke to the doctors providing the treatment. The CM said that a team from Jaipur will also be sent to Jodhpur to help for better treatment.

He said, "It's a heart-wrenching incident. I have directed the Collector to take necessary measures for the treatment of the injured." Gehlot told reporters at Jodhpur airport.

The fire broke out when a marriage procession was about to leave from the house of one Sagat Singh. It was his son Punj Raj Singh's marriage. At least 60 people including women and children sustained burn injuries, District Collector Himangshu Gupta and Jodhpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kayal who reached the site of the incident said.

Those injured were initially taken to Shaitrawa hospital in Shergarh for first-aid and later doctors referred them to Mahatma Gandhi hospital in Jodhpur.

Shaitrawa MLA also visited the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and took stock of the situation.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said, "the incident is unfortunate and there is a wave of mourning in the entire state. Pray for the injured to recover soon. ''

Beniwal said that for those who need plastic surgery, the government should make arrangements for treatment abroad. He also mentioned that he would raise this matter in the Lok Sabha to draw the government's attention to it.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor