Joint Action Plan to help curb Drug menace in polls: NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh

New Delhi, Jan 10 In order to curb the menace of Narcotic substance in poll bound UP and Uttrakhand, IG Bareilly Ramit Sharma and DDG Narcotic Control Bureau, Gyaneshwar Singh jointly hosted a special multi agencies meeting.

It was a first of its kind multi agencies meeting in which NCB, Police, IB, GRP, RPF, SSB, CISF, Excise, CBN, Helath and Education Departments also participated. Police officials of UP and Uttrakhand specially participated as their states are going for the polls.

Speaking with , NCB Deputy Director General Northern Range, Gyaneshwar Singh said they discussed a 'Joint Action Plan' to curb the smuggling of narcotic substance during polls.

Singh said that under this Joint Action Plan, the NCB team will work with local Police and endorsement agencies. The NCB will have three-pronged strategy information gathering and sharing; supply reduction through effective enforcement; and the third will be demand reduction. "We will be working together on this three-pronged strategy," he said.

"We will take effective steps to prevent the smuggling of narcotic substance. I will personally monitor the whole operation. Formulation of Joint Action Plan will help curb the menace of Drugs and Drug Money for conducting free and fair elections," Singh told .

It was decided in the meeting that all the agencies will help NCB to stop the smuggling of narcotic substance. They will share all the input, tip-off and other information related to the drug peddlers so that they could be caught on time.

All the officials who took part in the meeting were of adjoining border areas of UP and Uttarakand. After the announcement of assembly elections, the drug peddlers and those who deal in illegal narcotic substance have got active. Police stations situated in the border areas have received complaints regarding drug smuggling.

An SSB official said that at Indo-Nepal border there was a need of joint patrolling with the Police to stop cross-border drug smuggling.

Sanjeev Gupta, IG Law and Order, UP said that the agencies will work in close coordination with each other. He informed how the law enforcement agencies are taking effective measures to curb the durg menace during elections.

IG Bareily said the agencies have pulled their socks and are ready to take on the smugglers.

DIG Kumaun, Dr Nilesh Ratan said that joint action group will be fruitful and all the information will be shared with agencies.

Gyaneshwar Singh said he would personally monitor the entire operation.

