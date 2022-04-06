JP Nadda hoists party flag on BJP's 42nd foundation day

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday hoisted the party flag at the party headquarters in the national capital on the occasion of the party's 42nd foundation day.

He also garlanded the statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Taking to Twitter, the party's national president congratulated all the party workers, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the BJP into a giant banyan tree with his visionary thinking.

"Today, on the occasion of the foundation day, I want to congratulate all those workers, who made BJP a tree from a small plant by irrigating it with their blood and sweat. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made that tree a giant banyan tree with his visionary thinking," Nadda said.

"Hearty congratulations to innumerable workers of BJP dedicated to the service of the nation on 42nd Foundation Day. #BJPSthapnaDiwas," he added.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri unfurled the BJP flag at his residence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also unfurled the BJP's flag at the party office in Lucknow on the party's 42nd foundation day today.

All the party leaders, including JP Nadda, were seen sporting the new party caps.

The design of the cap seems to be inspired by the caps in Uttarakhand and the Brahm Kamal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently wore during the Republic Day celebrations.

A thin patch of embroidery can be seen on the cap and Bhajap (Gujarati) has been inscribed on it. The cap has a lotus pinned to it at the centre, which is the symbol of the BJP.

The party will also organise a blood donation camp at its headquarters.

The Prime Minister will address the party workers across the country at 10 am via video conferencing. Nadda will participate in a procession at 11 am in Karol Bagh. The party will organise "Samajik Nyay Pakhwara" between April 7-20.

Envoys of various countries will also be visiting the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The BJP's earlier avatar was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) which was founded by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951. Later the BJS was merged with several parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party. In 1980, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from the 'dual membership' of the party and the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS). Consequently, the former Jana Sangh members left the party and floated the BJP on April 6, 1980.

( With inputs from ANI )

