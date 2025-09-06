JP Nadda to host BJP MPs in Delhi ahead of Vice-Presidential polls

New Delhi, Sep 6 BJP National President J.P. Nadda is set to meet party MPs in Delhi on Saturday to discuss the upcoming Vice-Presidential election scheduled for September 9.

The BJP has issued a formal letter to all its MPs, calling them to the national Capital, where they will also attend a dinner hosted by Nadda as part of preparations for the election.

The NDA has nominated Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as its candidate, while the INDIA Bloc has fielded former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy.

BJP MPs have a tightly packed schedule until the day of the election. Between Saturday and Monday, they will attend two workshops and two dinners.

On Sunday, the MPs will gather for a day-long workshop at the GMC Balayogi auditorium in Parliament, followed by another three-hour workshop on Monday.

Later that evening, NDA MPs will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a dinner meeting.

The Vice-Presidential election will be held the next day, on September 9.

In terms of the numbers game, NDA's Radhakrishnan enjoys a comfortable lead over the INDIA Bloc candidate Justice Sudarshan Reddy.

Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 MPs, while the Rajya Sabha has 233 MPs out of a total strength of 245. The BJP has 240 MPs in the Lower House and 102 MPs in the Upper House, and with support from the allies, the total strength of NDA reaches 421-298 and 128, respectively, in both Houses.

On the other hand, the INDIA Bloc parties have 235 Lok Sabha MPs and 77 Rajya Sabha MPs. Their combined strength comes to a total of 312, and if the AAP extends support with 11 MPs, the total tally will reach 325.

Among other non-aligned parties, the YSRCP has announced to extend support to the NDA candidate, and with their 11 MPs, the total strength in support of Radhakrishnan adds up to 433, giving him a comfortable and decisive lead over the INDIA Bloc nominee.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also appealed to the Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu to "correct their historic blunder" by rallying behind Radhakrishnan, unlike the time during Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's nomination when they refused to stand behind him for his second term as President.

