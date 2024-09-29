Justice Manmohan sworn in as Chief Justice of Delhi HC

New Delhi, Sep 29 Justice Manmohan was on Sunday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to Justice Manmohan at a ceremony held at Raj Nivas, attended by Chief Minister Atishi, High Court judges and other dignitaries.

On September 21, the Centre cleared the appointment of Chief Justices of the High Courts of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Madras, and Meghalaya.

In a post on X, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that President Droupadi Murmu had appointed Justice Manmohan, the Acting Chief Justice, as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Manmohan, Judge, Delhi High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Justice Manmohan, who was appointed as a judge of the Delhi HC in March 2008, ranks at serial number 3 in the All India Seniority list of High Court Judges and is due to retire on December 16 of this year.

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in July this year, recommended that Justice Manmohan be appointed as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. “Bearing in mind the Memorandum of Procedure, Mr Justice Manmohan can be appointed as the Chief Justice of his parent High Court, at this stage,” the SC Collegium had said.

