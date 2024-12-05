Justice Manmohan Sworn In As Supreme Court Judge (Watch Video)

Former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan was sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on Thursday. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna administered the oath. His elevation to the apex court was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on November 28 and cleared by the Central government on December 3.

#WATCH | Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna administrates oath to Justice Manmohan as a judge of the Supreme Court



Who is Justice Manmohan?

Justice Manmohan, 61, had been serving as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court since September 2024. He previously served as the Acting Chief Justice starting in September 2023. Born on December 17, 1962, Justice Manmohan completed his LL.B. from Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, in 1987. He enrolled as a lawyer with the Bar Council of Delhi the same year, practicing law before the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court. In January 2003, he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court.

He was appointed an additional judge of the Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008, and was made a permanent judge on Dec. 17, 2009.

With Justice Manmohan’s appointment, the Supreme Court now has 33 judges, one short of its sanctioned strength of 34.