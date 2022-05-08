Justice N.K. Singh appointed acting CJ of Gauhati High Court

Guwahati, May 8 President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, the senior-most puisne Judge of the Gauhati High Court, as acting Chief Justice following the elevation of incumbent, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, to the Supreme Court.

Justice Singh to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court with effect from the date of Justice Dhulia relinquishes the charge as Chief Justice of the High Court, an official statement said on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor