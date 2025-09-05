Justice Shree Chandrashekhar takes oath as Bombay High Court Chief Justice

New Delhi/Mumbai, Sep 5 Justice Shree Chandrashekhar took oath as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on Friday at a brief swearing-in ceremony held at Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan. Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Chief Justice Chandrashekhar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Chandrashekhar. The CM congratulated the newly appointed Chief Justice by presenting him with a bouquet.

Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, Minister of Skill Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Protocol Jaykumar Rawal, judges of the Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Delhi, Allahabad and Bombay High Courts, retired judges, and senior government officers were present.

The Centre on Thursday cleared the appointment of Justice Chandrashekhar as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Judge of the Bombay High Court to be Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on August 25, recommended the appointment of Justice Chandrashekhar (PHC: High Court of Jharkhand) as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. Following the elevation of then Chief Justice Alok Aradhe to the Supreme Court, the President appointed Justice Chandrashekhar as the Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Born on May 25, 1965, Justice Chandrashekhar completed his LL.B. from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University and enrolled with the Delhi State Bar Council in 1993. He began practice in Delhi, handling both criminal and civil matters. Over nearly 19 years of advocacy, he conducted around 3,500 cases, primarily before the Supreme Court, and appeared as counsel in about 140 reported Supreme Court judgments.

In January 2013, Justice Chandrashekhar was appointed as the Additional Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, and then in June 2014, he was made a permanent Judge. He was further appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court on December 29, 2023. Later, on July 14, 2025, he was appointed as a Judge of the Bombay High Court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor