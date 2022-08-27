Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice UU Lalit has sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India, he succeeds CJI NV Ramana. Justice Lalit will assume charge of the office on August 27.

As per the Indian Constitution, the President of India administered the oath to the Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He will have a brief tenure of just three months as the head of India's judiciary. He will demit office on November 8.