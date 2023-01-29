Juveniles held for stabbing boy in Delhi's Bindapur

Two juveniles have been arrested for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old boy in southwest Delhi's Bindapur, said the police on Saturday.

The victim had been identified as Harshit, a resident of Vishwas Park. He was stabbed by the juveniles over an old enmity. Harshit was later admitted to DDU hospital for treatment.

"A case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intension) was registered at Bindapur police station in this regard," said a Delhi police official.

Two of the juveniles have been apprehended, while the other two juveniles are absconding, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor