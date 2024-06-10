Jyotiraditya Scindia gets charge of Telecom dept in Modi 3.0 Cabinet

Bhopal, June 10 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday was given the charge of Telecom department in the new Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was also given the additional charge of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Scindia, who switched to the BJP from the Congress in 2020, was made Civil Aviation Minister in 2021. His induction into the new cabinet of PM Modi solidifies his position within the BJP.

This marks Scindia's second stint in the Cabinet.

In the 2024 general elections, Scindia (53) won the Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh by a margin of over 5 lakh votes.

Notably, Scindia joined the Modi 2.0 government as Union Minister and got charge of the Civil Aviation department after playing a key role in the 2020 change of government in Madhya Pradesh in which the Kamal Nath-led Congress government collapsed and the BJP gained power.

Born on January 1, 1971, Jyotiraditya Scindia entered politics after his father Madhavrao Scindia's untimely death in a plane crash in 2001.

During his time in the Congress-led UPA government from 2007 to 2014, he served as Minister of State for Communications, Commerce and Industry, and Power.

