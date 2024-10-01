K Kavitha Health Update: BRS Leader Admitted to Hyderabad Hospital for Medical Tests

BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for medical tests. She was recently admitted, and the tests are expected to be completed today. While in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, she experienced several health issues, including gynecological problems and high fever.

On August 27, the Supreme Court granted bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case connected to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Kavitha, the daughter of BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had previously been denied bail by the Delhi High Court on July 1. A bench led by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma noted that the evidence collected during the investigation indicated that she was one of the key conspirators involved in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped new excise policy.