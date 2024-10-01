Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Junior Doctors Resume Total 'Cease Work' Demanding Safety and Security

Junior doctors in West Bengal resumed total 'cease work' on Tuesday, intensifying their protest to pressure the Mamata Banerjee government into addressing various demands, including enhanced safety and security measures at all medical establishments.

West Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' demanding safety, security — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2024

On September 21, junior doctors partially resumed their duties at government hospitals following a 42-day protest. The doctors had been on a "cease work" agitation in response to the rape and murder of a female doctor on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Aniket Mahato, one of the protesting junior doctors, expressed frustration over the state government's inaction, saying, "We do not see any positive approach from the government to fulfill our demands for safety and security. Today marks the 52nd day of the protest, and we are still being attacked. Additionally, there has been no effort to honor the other promises made during meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In this situation, we have no choice but to begin a full cease work starting today." Mahato shared his remarks with PTI.

