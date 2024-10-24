'Kahani Ghar Ghar ki', says Jagan Mohan Reddy on family feud

Amaravati, Oct 24 "Kahani Ghar Ghar ki" was YSR Congress President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's response to media persons on the property dispute with his sister Y. S. Sharmila and mother Y. S. Vijayamma.

Talking to media persons on Thursday after visiting Gurla in Vizianagaram district where five persons died of diarrhoea, Jagan Mohan Reddy targeted the TDP-led coalition government for playing up differences within his family to divert public attention from its failures.

Stating that family disputes are common, he asked which family would not have such issues.

Playing down the family feud, Jagan Mohan Reddy remarked that such issues should not distract from more pressing public issues.

"There is diversion politics in the state. Any problem in the state is being diverted by focusing on my family. My mother and sister are being used to shift attention, but family conflicts are common in every home. Ours is no different," he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the "pro-TDP" media for playing up the dispute in his family and advised it to focus on state issues that require immediate attention.

"I want to ask (Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the owner of every media house. Is there no such issue in your families?"

The TDP had Wednesday made public the correspondence between Jagan Mohan Reddy and Sharmila over a family dispute. Their letters became public after reports that Jagan Mohan Reddy had filed a case against his mother and sister in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking to annul the transfer of shares in Saraswati Power and Industries Ltd to them.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his wife Y. S. Bharathi, who is also a petitioner, accused Sharmila, Vijayamma, and others of transferring shares illegally without following the rules and in violation of the MoU signed on August 31, 2019. The former Chief Minister also mentioned that his intention to transfer certain properties and shares to Sharmila, which was expressed in an MoU dated August 31, 2019, was based purely on love and affection. He, however, stated that he was immensely agonised by the turn of events.

"Having realised that there is no love left between the two siblings, decided not to proceed with the transfer of shares/properties," says the petition.

Sharmila joined the Congress early this year and was appointed as President of the state unit. She had launched a bitter attack on her brother during the recent elections, which saw Jagan Mohan Reddy losing power to the TDP-led NDA.

Reacting to Jagan Mohan Reddy's letter, informing her that he has no further intent to act upon his original intent as expressed in the MoU, Sharmila had accused him of depriving her and her children of their share in the family properties. Sharmila said she was "appalled" at the extent to which Jagan Mohan Reddy strayed from the path of their father, the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Sharmila reminded him that their father "unambiguously instructed that all the properties acquired with the family resources during his lifetime should be divided equally amongst his four grandchildren".

