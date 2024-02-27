Kamal Nath Dismisses Media-Created Speculation on Switching Parties

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath dismissed speculation about his potential switch to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, attributing the rumors to media creation as he asserted never making such a statement. The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh addressed reporters upon his arrival in Chhindwara, his home constituency in the state.

Despite consistent reassurances from his associates and senior party figures like Digvijaya Singh and Jitendra Singh that there are no intentions for him to defect to the BJP, intense speculation persists regarding the future actions of the 77-year-old Congress veteran Nath.

Asked about it, Nath said, You (media) are making such speculations and nobody else is saying so. Have you ever heard from me? You run the news and ask me. You should refute this news. Notably, Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya recently said the BJP does not need Kamal Nath and its doors are closed for him.

In response to inquiries about the adverse impact of hailstorms and unseasonal rains on farmers in certain regions of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, who holds the Chhindwara assembly seat, stated his intention to discuss with the Chief Minister the distribution of compensation to affected farmers.

Furthermore, the nine-time MP from Chhindwara alleged that the BJP-led state government in Madhya Pradesh is managing affairs by acquiring loans, though he refrained from providing further details.

