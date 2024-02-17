Kamal Nath’s Son Nakul Removes Congress From His X Account, Fueling Speculation of Joining BJP

There are signs of a big change in the politics of Madhya Pradesh. Amid speculations of Congress leader and former state chief minister Kamal Nath joining BJP, his son Nakul Nath has deleted Congress from his X account. Now on Nakul Kamal Nath's X profile, only MP Chhindwara can be seen.

It is being told that Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath are coming to Delhi leaving the Chhindwara tour in the middle. There is talk that 10 MLAs and 3 mayors of Congress along with Chhindwara MP Nakulnath may also join the BJP.



Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma has also hinted that Kamal Nath and his island will join the BJP. Recently, VD Sharma had hinted that if someone believes in our policies and our leadership, the doors of BJP are open for such people.

In a program, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also said that if Kamal Nath believes in development and wants to come, take the blessings of Ram and come. Come and work here. Main to Fante Hoon Ki Jo Bhi Aana Fante Hain, Hamare Saath A Jain.

However, on January 3, the senior leader of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress, Kamal Nath, gave a nod to the question of joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But he also said that politicians are independent and are not bound to be associated with any organization. Kamal Nath Acharya was answering questions from reporters on the possibility of his Congress allies like Pramod Krishnam joining the BJP.