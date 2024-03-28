Kangana Ranaut Controversy: Congress Drops Supriya Shrinate From Lok Sabha Poll Race

The Congress party on Wednesday dropped its Lok Sabha polls candidate Supriya Shrinate amid the ongoing row over her remarks on actor Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

Notably, Shrinate has been dropped as the candidate from the constituency she contested in 2019. The Congress leader contested the last Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh but lost to BJP’s Pankaj Chaudhary. The party replaced Shrinate with Virendra Chaudhary as its pick for the Lok Sabha seat.

The development came after Shrinate attracted a lot of criticism over her derogatory social media post on actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP’s candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi. Featuring a photo of Ranaut, Shrinate in her objectionable Instagram post said, “Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi main koi batayega? (Can someone say what is the going rate in Mandi?)"Following the outrage, Shrinate promptly clarified and said that several people had access to her social media accounts, and one of them made the inappropriate post.Meanwhile, the Election Commission also issued a show-cause notice to Shrinate over her post.