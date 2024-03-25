Kangana Ranaut Thanks PM Modi, JP Nadda on Becoming BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate From Mandi (Watch Video)

Mandi, March 25: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district for the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, and MP Anurag Thakur for the opportunity. Speaking to ANI, Kangana conveyed her greetings to citizens, celebrated Holi with the party's district unit and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"I extend greetings to everyone on Holi. This is my 'janmabhoomi' and it has called me back, I am fortunate...If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed, this is an emotional day for my family and me," Kangana said. She further expressed her heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi, BJP chief, Home Minister and Anurag Thakur.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to BJP chief JP Nadda, who himself is from Himachal. Anurag Thakur and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have also supported me a lot. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose blessing is on us. It is because of PM Modi that today we have been given this big responsibility. I want to thank each and everyone," she added. When asked about the challenges, she said that she has faced a lot of challenges in her life.

"I will be there for the people of Himachal and Mandi anytime if I am elected. I will serve them," she said.

She further said that the BJP's culture or the RSS culture is one of cooperating with one another. "Believing in the same, I will walk with them and we will win...We will have a big campaign. We will reach the people of Mandi and small villages with the agenda and goal of the BJP," she added. Kangana further said that she is also now the 'karyakarta' of the party, adding that whatever the party says, she would follow it.

"If the party (BJP) wins, I win. If PM Modi wins the election, we win the election. I don't believe that I am a superstar or actor, I have left (tayag) these things. I am the simple karyakarta of the party who will follow party order," she said. She further said that everyone in her family is happy and she is fortunate enough to join the party on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

"PM Modi is one of the most loved leaders in the world. We will follow in his footsteps. PM Modi's agenda's is our agenda. We will support him like a 'sena'. I don't believe that we will win the elections by our name and by our work but we will win the elections because of the work done by PM Modi," Kangana said.

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always had her "unconditional support." Kangana took to Instagram stories and penned a note, which read, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls."

She added, "I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for 16 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has released the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Emergency', which also marks her first solo directorial venture. Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1.