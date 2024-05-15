Kanpur 10 Schools Receives Bomb Blast Threats Via Emails

After Chennai, Delhi now Kanpur 10 schools have received bomb threat via emails on Wednesday creating the panic situation. Earlier, on Monday, over 50 schools in Jaipur were targeted with similar threatening emails.

Initial reports indicated that threatening emails were sent to several schools in Bengaluru, with claims of imminent bomb blasts. Responding swiftly, the district administration dispatched bomb disposal squads to sanitize the premises. These emails originated from servers based in Russia. Last week, a popular hospital chain in the city, St Philomena, also received a bomb threat, adding to the growing concern.

Among the schools targeted were Bengaluru Scottish School, Bhavan Bangalore School, Jain Heritage School, Deeksha High School, Edify Schools, Chitrakoota School, Gangothri International Public School, and Giridhanva School. The threatening emails, all originating from the domain 'beeble.com', prompted immediate action. Notably, similar threats were also received by Delhi's Tihar Jail.

This alarming trend isn't limited to Bengaluru and Delhi alone. Over the past month, numerous institutions across the National Capital Region (NCR), including Indira Gandhi International Airport, over 20 hospitals, and more than 100 schools, have faced similar threats, all ultimately deemed hoaxes.

On Tuesday, Delhi witnessed bomb threats targeting Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, and Hedgewar Hospital, prompting a comprehensive response from the city's administration, involving bomb disposal squads, bomb detection teams, fire departments, and local police.

The domains used in most of these emails originate from and are hosted in Russia. The Delhi police's FIR suggests that these bomb hoax emails were intended to create mass panic and disrupt public order in the national capital.