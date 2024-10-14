Kanpur Accident: Four Students Among Five Dead in Car Crash

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (October 14, 2024): Five people, including four students, died in a collision when a trailer rammed into their car on the highway near Panki Police Station at 10 a.m. on Monday. The impact was so severe that none of the victims could escape from the vehicle.

DCP (West Kanpur) Rajesh Singh arrived at the scene with a combined police force from multiple stations. Preliminary investigations revealed that four of the deceased were students from PSIT Institute. The institute administration has been informed about the tragic incident, and autopsies will be conducted on the bodies.

The victims have been identified as Ayushi Patel and Garima Tripathi, both third-year B.Tech students; Satish, also a third-year student; Prateek Singh, a fourth-year student; and the car driver, Vijay Sahu, a resident of Sanigwan in Kanpur.

"All the four students were travelling in a car driven by a driver on way to the Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology and had hardly reached Panki when their car got sandwiched between two trucks," Singh told PTI.