Kanpur Shocker: Woman's Headless, Naked Body With Broken Arms and Legs Found on Highway

A headless, naked female body was discovered early yesterday morning on the national highway in Gujaini, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, sparking fears of rape and murder. As of twenty-four hours later, the police have not yet identified the victim or made significant progress in the investigation. They are currently examining CCTV footage from the area to find clues. Cameras from a hospital across the highway captured a woman of similar build walking just hours before the body was found. The woman in the footage was dressed in grey trousers, and pieces of grey clothing were discovered near the body.

The body was first observed at 6:15 am yesterday. Police have established three investigative teams and are working with CCTV footage from a camera located about 3 km away, which shows a woman walking alone. The clothing and slippers seen in the footage match those found at the scene. Although no CCTV cameras are positioned directly at the location where the body was found, authorities are reviewing the footage for further evidence.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. Currently, there are no missing person reports in the district that match the description of the victim. Police are using images from the CCTV footage to seek assistance from local residents in identifying the woman. A forensic team has collected samples of teeth and bones for analysis. Officials are investigating whether this incident was an accident or a crime and are trying to establish if the victim was a local resident or from elsewhere. Akhilesh Yadav, Lok Sabha MP and leader of the Samajwadi Party, has called for stringent action in response to this disturbing case.



