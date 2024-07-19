Kanwar Yatra 2024: Action Will Be Taken Against Selling Halal-Certified Products, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office warned food shop owners that the government will take action for those who are selling products in the name of Halal certification during Kanwar Yatra.

The Yogi Adityanath government directed all food stalls and shops to put on the 'Nameplate' on the Kanwar routes across the state during the annual yatra to maintain the purity of the faith of pilgrims.

Chief Minister mandated that food and beverage shops along Kanwar routes display the name and identity of the operator/owner to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrims' faith. Additionally, action will be taken against those selling halal-certified products.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath took a step for Kanwar pilgrims. 'Nameplate' will have to be put on the food shops on the Kanwar routes across UP. The decision was taken to maintain the purity of the faith of Kanwar pilgrims. Action will also be taken against those selling products with Halal certification," said UP CMO.

Congress slammed Uttar Pradesh government for the decision. Speaking to news agency ANI, Party chief Ajay Rai said, "This is absolutely impractical. They are trying to impair the sense of brotherhood in society, trying to create distance among people. This should be cancelled immediately."

Earlier, the Muzaffarnagar Police had urged all eateries along the Kanwar route to "voluntarily display" the names of their owners and employees, adding that the intention of this order is not to create any kind of "religious discrimination" but only to facilitate the devotees.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the order, likening it to apartheid and Nazi-era practices, and challenged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to issue a written order if he has the "courage."

Addressing a press conference, Owaisi said, "Seeing this order of the Uttar Pradesh government, it seems as if the spirit of Hitler has entered them. Will you give so much importance to a trip that you will ruin the livelihood of others? Will you work for only one community? Where is the Constitution? I challenge Yogi Adityanath to issue a written order if he has the courage. Clear discrimination is happening against Muslims," Owaisi added.