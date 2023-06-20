Kanwar Yatras to be plastic free this year

Lucknow, June 20 The Kanwar Yatra, commencing with the start of Hindu holy month of Shravan, will be plastic free this year.

The month of Sawan will commence from July 4 this year and will last till August 31, meaning that the holy month will span for a total of 58 days.

The use of single use plastic and thermocol has been banned during the yatra.

Principal secretary, urban development, Amrit Abhijat said: "The Kanwar Yatra will be kept completely plastic free. Along with single use plastic items, the use of thermocol will also be banned. Cleanliness drives should be launched and arrangement of drinking water should be made on the route."

The devotees will not be permitted to carry spears and tridents of over 12 feet height. The playing of indecent songs on DJ consoles will also not be permitted. Besides, there will be no movement of vehicles on the Kanwar routes.

The police will maintain vigil on the WhatsApp groups and social media to check anti-social elements from spreading rumours that may lead to communal tension. The movement of the yatra will be monitored by CCTV and drone cameras.

rincipal secretary, home, Sanjay Prasad, who reviewed the preparations for the event, said: "Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to the officers for continuous monitoring Kanwar Yatra to ensure that the yatra is completed safely and peacefully. The officers of all the districts through which the yatra will pass should work in coordination. Police personnel should behave with the devotees with decency."

The official said that officers of Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan had been asked to hold talks with the Kanwar associations before giving permission for Kanwar camps and community feasts (bhandaras).

The district administration officers should provide security and necessary facilities to Kanwariyas, Prasad added.

The anti-venom and anti-rabies vaccine should be stored in medical camps. There should be arrangements of toilets and baths on the route. The ghats should be barricaded to check untoward incident, he said.

In view of the increase in the number of women kanwariyas, the administration should make arrangements to provide them better facilities and security during the yatra, Prasad added.

"If there is any big event or examination in the district, local officers should immediately inform the state government. The Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited should ensure uninterrupted power supply.

