Karmnata: CM Bommai bats for farmer-centric schemes, organic farming

Asserting that agriculture, as a profession, is replete with values and is sacred work, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said more farmer-centric schemes were required to ensure their wellbeing and progress.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event where he released the audio CD of 'Kasinasara', a documentary film on agriculture, the CM said, "We pay to see magic but there is no bigger magic than what we see on the land that was also created by our maker. You sow one seed and harvest hundreds of grains. Thanks to modern agricultural tools and research, our government at the Centre has ensured food safety for a population of 130 crore. However, our farmers still have an uncertain living. The agricultural profession is full of values and is sacred work."

He added that 'Kasinasara' also speaks of the aspirations of girl students.

"Kasinasara is being loved by girls. Director Nanjundegowda and producer Doddanagegowda have tried to convey a message to the state through this (documentary) movie," the Karnataka CM added.

Bommai assured his government will make every effort to help farmers in the state.

"Efforts will be made to help farmers. There was a time when female foeticide was rampant. The Mother Earth calls on us to take care of our daughters just like sons and brothers. At a time when the government is faced with a challenge to feed a population of 130 crores, Mother Earth is being posioned (through use to insecticides). This must be stopped immediately. Better management of the soil must be the priority," the Karnataka CM added.

He also encouraged farmers to adopt organic and natural farming methods to make agriculture more remunerative.

"Experts have predicted a severe food crisis across the world in the coming days. So, our farmers need to adopt organic and natural farming methods to make agriculture more remunerative. Our (field and soil) experts should focus on this. Agricultural production must be increased through organic farming," Bommai said.

State minister ST Somashekar and actor Tara Anuradha were among the dignitaries present at the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

