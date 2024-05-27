Karnataka: 25 People Arrested in Connection With Mob Attack on Channagiri Police Station

Authorities reported that at least 25 people have been arrested thus far in relation to the mob assault on Channagiri police station. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Davangere district, saw the station vandalized and numerous vehicles damaged by a violent crowd following an alleged custodial death. Approximately 11 police officers sustained injuries during the unrest.

The Criminal Investigation Department has now been handed over the probe into the case. According to police statements, 25 people have been arrested in relation to the mob assault on the police station, its personnel, and property. They have been charged under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of their duty) and 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The suspects have subsequently been placed in judicial custody.

Police have reported the formation of five dedicated teams to probe the incident thoroughly. Utilizing available CCTV footage and video clips, arrests have been executed. Furthermore, authorities disclosed that Adil (30) was taken into custody on May 24 concerning purported involvement in gambling activities within the district. Tragically, his health deteriorated thereafter, resulting in his demise.

As the news of the man's death spread, his relatives along with a large group of people went on a rampage, damaging police vehicles and hurling stones at the police station, alleging that he died in custody. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said, "A Deputy SP and an inspector have been suspended, as there was no proper action on part of the police and there was negligence. An inquiry has been ordered. Based on what comes out of the inquiry, we will take action."

