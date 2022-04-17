Karnataka: 40 arrested over stone-pelting at police station in Hubli, 6 cases registered

As many as six cases were registered in connection with stone-pelting that took place on Saturday night at Old Hubli police station leaving four policemen injured in Karnataka's Hubli, said a police official on Sunday.

40 persons involved in the violent act have been arrested and a probe into the matter is underway.

Speaking to ANI, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said, "Last night, a case was registered at Old Hubli PS, where a complaint was filed against a person for uploading a video on social media; the accused was arrested."

"Later, a mob gathered outside the police station tried to damage police vehicles. Mob also pelted stones at police officers. six cases were registered, and 40 persons involved in this violent activity were arrested. A probe into the matter is underway," he added.

There are reports that the mob demanded action against a person who kept objectionable WhatsApp status. There are also reports of protesters pelting stones from nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital.

Following the stone-pelting incident, section 144 was imposed in the city.

"A stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station. Four policemen including one inspector injured. Section 144 was imposed in the entire city and the situation is under control," said Police Commissioner Labhu Ram on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor