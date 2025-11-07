Karnataka BJP accuses Cong of conspiring against 'Vande Mataram' since Independence

Bengaluru, Nov 7 On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the song 'Vande Mataram', a mass singing programme was organised on Friday morning at the BJP state office Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru. The party accused the Congress of conspiring against 'Vande Mataram' since Independence, during the celebrations.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, former Deputy Chief Minister and MP Govind Karjol, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalawadi Narayanaswamy, former Deputy Chief Minister and former ministers and MLAs, State Vice President and State Coordinator for the Vande Mataram 150th Anniversary celebrations Malavika Avinash state office bearers, party leaders, and workers were present.

As part of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Vande Mataram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a year-long programme in New Delhi, which B.Y. Vijayendra and other dignitaries watched live on television before the local event began.

Addressing the event, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra stated that 'Vande Mataram' had played an important role in igniting the spirit of patriotism among the people of the country. However, he claimed there has always been a conspiracy against it.

“The conspiracy against 'Vande Mataram' has been hatched by the Congress party since its inception,” Vijayendra alleged.

He further said that 'Vande Mataram' inspired India during the colonial period and played a significant role in launching the freedom struggle. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has decided to organize special events with the objective of inspiring the youth through 'Vande Mataram' to make India a developed nation by 2047, Vijayendra said.

'Vande Mataram' was written by Bankimchandra Chatterjee in 1875 and was sung publicly for the first time by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896. In 1950, the then President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, accorded 'Vande Mataram' equal status with the National Anthem, Vijayendra noted.

He added that the song 'Vande Mataram' is a symbol of patriotism, integrity, and unity that once united the country against British rule. In the present times, it represents development and strength. Every Indian should be made aware of the importance of the song 'Vande Mataram', he emphasized.

