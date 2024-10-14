"Karnataka BJP MPs Betrayed People of the State”: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who called the Congress party 'terrorists', of being a terrorist himself. It is to be mentioned that Joshi made the allegations that the Congress government withdrew the Old Hubballi riots case and is supporting terrorists. The CM said that BJP members protest only on false and baseless issues. Responding to the withdrawal of the Old Hubballi riots case, Siddaramaiah clarified that it was done after a cabinet subcommittee formed and submitted its report. Based on the report the govt has withdrawn 42 cases along with the Old Hubballi riots case. He also noted that various other similar cases have been withdrawn along with the Old Hubballi riot case.



The CM explained, "After withdrawing the case, it will go to the court. Only after obtaining permission from the court, the case can be withdrawn, if the court rejects it, it is not possible to withdraw." On the cabinet's decision to grant clemency to Hubballi rioters belonging to the minority community, Siddaramaiah said several RSS leaders were also released when the BJP was in power. It is to be noted that the Congress government in Karnataka on Thursday decided to withdraw a criminal case registered against a mob that had attacked policemen with stones on April 16, 2022, in Hubballi town.

Here, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at the BJP MPs from Karnataka for not raising their voice against the injustice to the state in tax devolution. Siddaramaiah said the state has received Rs 6,498 crore while Uttar Pradesh got Rs 31,987 crore, marking a huge difference in the tax devolution between the two states. "People need to raise their voices against the injustice to Karnataka. The BJP leaders supporting the Centre are betraying the people of the state, be it Pralhad Joshi or anyone else," he said. According to the CM, the state has incurred a loss of Rs 60,000 crore in tax devolution in five years.