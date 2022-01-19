Karnataka CM hints at relaxing Covid-19 curbs, says govt will listen to experts

In Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has signaled that the restrictions imposed on the Corona background will be relaxed. In view of the growing number of cases of corona, a decision will be taken on January 21 in consultation with experts to lift the curfew, weekend and night curfews imposed in the state, Basavaraj Bommai said. In the third wave of corona in the country, people are getting fever and cough. In the third wave, people are recovering at home without being admitted to the hospital, said Basavaraj Bommai. People can do their daily business by following the Corona guidelines. The committee of experts said the sentiments of the people were conveyed. Also, the committee has been directed to pay attention to the demands of the people. The committee is reviewing the Corona situation in the state, said Basavaraj Bommai.

The entire picture of the state will emerge in the expert meeting to be held on Friday, said Basavaraj Bommai. The next decision will be taken taking into account the advice of experts. However, the growing number of corona does not burden hospitals either. "We have instructed the hospitals to focus on treating patients coming to OPD," said Basavaraj Bommai.