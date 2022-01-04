Karnataka CM holding meeting with members of COVID-19 task force, experts in Bengaluru

A meeting of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with members of the COVID-19 task force and experts is going on in Bengaluru.

State Health minister K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashok, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, Chief Secretary, DGP Praveen Sood, BBMP officials, health senior officials and technical advisory committee members are also present in the meeting.

"We are planning to take strict action to curb the Omicron and COVID-19 cases which have already doubled today and Bengaluru is in red-zone as per central government report. That's why we are preparing beds, oxygen and other needy things. Experts' suggestions will be considered," Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok toldbefore the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

