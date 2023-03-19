Karnataka CM inaugurates slew of development projects in Holalkere

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], March 19 : Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated a slew of development in the poll-bound state's Holalkere.

"When Yediyurappa was the CM, he was Water Resources Minister and at that time, the Upper Bhadra project was conceived and started the work," Bommai said speaking after inaugurating a slew of development works, a convention of the beneficiaries of the state and union government schemes, and laying the foundation stone for various works in Holalkere town.

He further said that the state government is doing work at full speed to provide water to the parched land of Central Karnataka and to make it green.

"The BJP laid the foundation stone for the Upper Bhadra project to green the parched land of Central Karnataka, executing work swiftly and it will be completed in time and dedicated to the people by Prime Minister Narendra, former CM, BS Yediyurappa and himself, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

In the latest Union Budget, the Central government provided Rs 5300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project.

In her budget speech, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, said, "In the drought-prone central regions of Karnataka, a central assistance of Rs 5,300 crore will be given for the Upper Bhadra Project."

"The works are going on at full speed to provide water to the parched land of Central Karnataka and to make it green. The slew of development has started in Holalkere town and the works worth Rs 4116 crore have been taken up in the last three and a half years in town," he added.

Meawhile, speaking on the occasion, Bommai further said, "The narrow roads are developed and the design of the government buildings has changed. Taluk hospital is better than the district hospital. Tanks are filled in the entire constituency."

He further said that the employment scheme for women has been implemented by giving grants to 5 lakh Stree-Shakti groups.

"On March 23, a revolving fund will be given to youth groups and implement a self-employment scheme for over five lakh youths. Other schemes implemented by the government are; free power supply to IP sets up to 10 HP, Rs 6000 to each farmer under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman scheme, grants to the women SHGs under the Stree Samarthya scheme, free education for girls from PU to a degree, free bus passes for girl students and working women, hike in quota for SC/ST, insurance cover for farmers and establishing the Corporations for Lamb (Banjara), Bhovi and others," Karnataka CM said.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa, MLC N Ravikumar, KS Naveen, and others were present.

