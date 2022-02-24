Karnataka Congress leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi at 3:30 pm

By ANI | Published: February 24, 2022 01:48 PM2022-02-24T13:48:31+5:302022-02-24T13:55:07+5:30

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader DK Shivakumar and working presidents of Karnataka Congress will meet MP Rahul Gandhi at his Delhi residence at 3:30 pm on Thursday.

Karnataka Congress leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi at 3:30 pm | Karnataka Congress leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi at 3:30 pm

Karnataka Congress leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi at 3:30 pm

Next

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader DK Shivakumar and working presidents of Karnataka Congress will meet MP Rahul Gandhi at his Delhi residence at 3:30 pm on Thursday.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Karnataka CongressRahul GandhiCongress Legislature PartyKerala youth congress