Karnataka Congress leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi at 3:30 pm
By ANI | Published: February 24, 2022 01:48 PM2022-02-24T13:48:31+5:302022-02-24T13:55:07+5:30
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader DK Shivakumar and working presidents of Karnataka Congress will meet MP Rahul Gandhi at his Delhi residence at 3:30 pm on Thursday.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader DK Shivakumar and working presidents of Karnataka Congress will meet MP Rahul Gandhi at his Delhi residence at 3:30 pm on Thursday.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app