After four hours of counting votes, the Congress was headed for a simple majority in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. Basavaraj Bommai has accepted defeat at the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. He congratulated congress on the win. We've not been able to make the mark.

Karnataka has the second-highest number of farmer suicides after Maharashtra. Like it is across India, in Karnataka too, more than 75% of the farmers are small and medium farmers (meaning they cultivate land less than 2 acres), with the number of large farmers being less than 1%. As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looked at urban, urban are more swayed by hindutva, rural and poor are only looking hungertva. Rural Congress in Karnataka dominated with 58/98 seats.

Most of the exit polls had predicted that the BJP will fall short of the halfway mark, 113. The JD(S) is expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation. Meanwhile, Congress personnel is all set to establish a firm govt in Karnataka after today's win. The ruling BJP failed to break a 38-year jinx - the southern state has not voted an incumbent government back to power since 1985.The Congress took their revenge after rebel MLAs destablised the government it formed with the JDS after the 2018 election.The JDS is not expected to make major gains compared to last year with most exit polls handing them around 30 seats only but they could play a key role.On the other hand, the Congress is seeking a much-needed revival ahead of key electoral contests lined up later this year and the ultimate Lok Sabha battle in 2024.