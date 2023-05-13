Karnataka: Fire breaks out at sports shop in Mangaluru

By ANI | Published: May 13, 2023 09:46 PM 2023-05-13T21:46:12+5:30 2023-05-13T21:50:03+5:30

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 : A fire broke out at a sports equipment shop in the Surathkal area ...

Karnataka: Fire breaks out at sports shop in Mangaluru | Karnataka: Fire breaks out at sports shop in Mangaluru

Karnataka: Fire breaks out at sports shop in Mangaluru

Next

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 : A fire broke out at a sports equipment shop in the Surathkal area of Mangaluru, an official said on Saturday.

No casualties have been reported so far.

"A fire broke out in the evening and fire engines of state fire services are present on the spot to douse the fire," the official said.

The officials also mentioned that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited on the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Mangaluru india Disney India All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen Communist Party Of India Marxist India Today Air Asia India Asia India Fifa U 17 World Cup India All India Football Federation United India