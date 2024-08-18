Karnataka: Four of family killed as car and bus collide head-on

Gadag (Karnataka), Aug 18 In a tragic incident, four members of a family including two children were killed in a head-on collision between a car and an RTC bus on the Hubballi-Sollapur National Highway in Karnataka.

The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Rudrappa Angadi, his 45-year-old wife Shobha Angadi, 16-year-old daughter Ishwarya Angadi and 12-year-old son Vijay Kumar Angadi.

According to police, the incident took place on the outskirts of Konnura village near Naragunda town in Gadag district. The deceased family hailed from Manjunath Nagar locality in Haveri city.

The preliminary investigations have revealed that rash and negligent driving by the car driver could be the reason for the accident. However, the police are yet to ascertain how exactly the accident took place.

The bus was moving towards Hubbali from Ilakal town. The police stated that the car driver had hit the bus. It is also suspected that Rudrappa had dozed off while driving the car early in the morning resulting in the incident.

The impact of the accident was such that the car was left mangled and the bodies of all four deceased were damaged beyond recognition. The bus had run into the agriculture field.

The front portion of the RTC bus was also damaged in the incident. Naragunda Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies with the help of locals.

All of the deceased belonged to the same family and were visiting the famous Basaveshwara temple in Kallapura town. Rudrappa Angadi and the two children had died on the spot while Rajeshwari succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Gadag’s Superintendent of Police, B.S. Nemagouda visited the spot. Family sources of deceased Rudrappa had informed that his aged parents were not informed about the tragedy yet. They are suffering from age-related ailments and the family is worried about the consequences once the shocking news is revealed to them.

The parents still believe that their son and family will return home after the temple visit. The family is contemplating to bury all family members together.

Rudrappa was an electrical contractor and worked as a district secretary of the Electricity Engineers’ Association.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor