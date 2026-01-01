Karnataka gang-rape case: Taluq health officer booked for destroying evidence

Koppal, Jan 1 A taluk hospital health officer has been named as an accused in the FIR on charges of destruction of evidence in connection with a gang-rape case in Karnataka's Koppal district, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, although the accused in the gang-rape case were arrested within a few hours of the incident, the role of Yalaburga taluk health officer Dr Shivakumar in allegedly protecting the accused has come to light during the investigation.

The police have booked the health officer under Section 238(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to knowingly causing evidence of an offence to disappear or providing false information to shield an offender from legal punishment.

The police stated that the negligence of the health officer is prima facie evident. Police personnel had signed the materials and evidence collected in the presence of the doctor. However, it is alleged that the accused doctor ensured that 16 pieces of material and DNA evidence gathered during the investigation were concealed.

The gang-rape occurred on November 17, following which the police arrested four men in connection with the case.

The arrested persons were identified as Laxmana and Basavaraj, both residents of Gajendragadh, and Mutturaj and Shahikumar from Yalaburga.

According to the police, the accused committed the crime at a dilapidated house near Maddura.

In her complaint, the victim stated that she knew one of the accused, Laxmana, who owed her Rs 5,000.

Under the pretext of returning the money, he called her to Kushtagi town.

He allegedly took her on a motorcycle and made her drink juice laced with an intoxicating substance. Later, the other accused joined him and committed the crime.

The police have registered the case under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

