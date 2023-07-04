Karnataka government forms an SIT to probe into the Bitcoin scam

The State Government of Karnataka has formed a Special Investigation Team SIT under the Criminal Investigation Department to probe into the bitcoin scam that evolved in 2021 during the previous BJP regime. Addl. Dir. General of Police Manish Kharbikar is the head of the SIT. In 2021, the opposition party, Congress accused BJP of covering up the scam and scandals as big shots were involved in the case. Very senior political leaders and bureaucrats got financial gains in the Bitcoin scam that was linked to drug peddler and hacker Srikrishna aka Sriki. Sriki was initially arrested by Central Crime Branch CCB in November 2020. Police uncovered an extensive network of government and other website hacking with money stolen in the form of bitcoins. The case was the fallout of the CID and CCB envy.

Home Minister G.Parameshwara said that the government will assist with whatever is required and do it in every possible manner on the legal and technical fronts. Ex-Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said that scandals during the Congress government from 2013 to 2018 should also be probed by the SIT.Home Minister G.Parameshwara said, “The government would also take central agencies’ assistance in this matter. And if these agencies refuse, will try out something else.” The probing order of the state government is seen as a positive step into several such cases that put the BJP leadership at stake and in a bit of a complex situation. As per the probe order, the matter needs a more comprehensive investigation. The SIT is also directed to investigate similar cases registered in the state. Addressing a joint session of State legislature’s both houses, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said that corruption is deep-rooted and that removing it from any system is a big challenge. Emphasizing building a people-centric economy Gehlot said that the state government of Karnataka will take administrative and legislative measures to eliminate it. Bringing Karnataka out of financial distress shall be Congress Government’s top priority, he added. Governor said that narrow-minded people create differences among communities and such people can be seen at different levels of society.

