Karnataka Government Is Releasing More Water to Tamil Nadu Than the Current Demand

To avoid legal trouble, the state government is releasing more water to Tamil Nadu than the current demand. In addition to playing the drama of calling a meeting of all parties and taking a decision that we do not have water, we cannot release water. Water is also flowing into Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state government has decided to release 8000 cusecs daily based on the current water storage situation and following the directives of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). He said 5tmcft of water has already been released to Tamil Nadu for this season. If rainfall is good, we will release more water.

The Cauvery River Water Management Authority has ordered one TMC of water to be released till July 25. The state government, which has gone a step further, is draining 2 TMC of water. The Cauvery basin is receiving heavy rains. Reservoirs are likely to fill up. There is a chance of rain. The state government officials said that already we had to release water to Tamil Nadu in a fixed amount.

Now that it is raining, the local farmers have complained that they are letting 25 cusecs of water every day, knowing that there is no problem in releasing water. Similarly, water is flowing to Hemavati and KRS reservoirs. Rainfall is also leaving the basin. Thus, water is being diverted to Tamil Nadu. Efforts are being made as much as possible to avoid legal trouble and water to be drained in June, and July.