Karnataka Government Receives Bomb Threat, Alleged Demand for 2.5 Crore Ransom

Days after a blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and two ministers from his cabinet have received a bomb threat email. The explosion will rock the entire city on Saturday, India Today reported citing the email. The mail was addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, the Home Minister and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

The explosion, the email said, would rock busy locations such as restaurants, temples, buses or trains. Khan also warned the authorities of planting bombs at public events. In addition to this, the email also mentioned that in order to avoid the blast from taking place, a ransom of 2.5 million dollars (over Rs 20 crore) should be paid. Cops have registered a suo moto case in this regard, the report added.