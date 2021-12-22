Karnataka govt hikes crop loss compensation for farmers

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the government has increased the compensation given to farmers whose crops were damaged during recent rainfall and floods, in his reply in the Legislative Assembly.

"The state government has taken this decision despite the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are a pro-farmer government," Bommai said.

"An amount of Rs 13,500 has been fixed as compensation per hectare of crop loss for irrigated lands. But the state government has decided to pay an additional Rs 11,500, in effect offering a total compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare". he further said.

"According to NDRF norms, Rs 6,800 is the amount fixed for crop loss per hectare in dryland farming. This compensation is less. We intend to raise it. So, the state government has decided to pay an additional Rs6800 from its own exchequer," he added.

"In effect, Rs 13,600 is being paid as compensation for crop loss per hectare of dryland farming. Similarly, Rs 13,500 has been fixed as compensation per hectare of crop loss for irrigated lands. But the state government has decided to pay an additional Rs11500, in effect offering a total compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare," he stated.

"This will benefit farmers with a total crop area of 12.69 lakh hectares. For horticultural crops, Rs 18,000 is being paid per acre. The state government has decided to pay an additional Rs 10,000 per hectare, making it a total of Rs 28,000," he further stated.

"The additional amount being paid would cost Rs 12,000 crore for the exchequer," he stated.

The rains have caused extensive damage to Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan districts.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor