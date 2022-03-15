Karnataka HC says way hijab row unfolded seems 'unseen hands' at work to engineer social unrest

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said that the way, hijab imbroglio unfolded gives scope for the argument that some "unseen hands" are at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony.

The observation by the bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi came while dismissing various petitions challenging Hijab.

"The way, hijab imbroglio unfolded gives scope for the argument that some 'unseen hands' are at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony," Karnataka High Court said in its order.

"We are dismayed as to how all of a sudden that too in the middle of the academic term the issue of hijab is generated and blown out of proportion by the powers that be," the Karnataka High Court order said.

"Much is not necessary to specify. We are not commenting on the ongoing police investigation lest it should be affected," the Court said and added it has perused and returned copies of the police papers that were furnished to it in a sealed cover.

The Court expressed its expectation for a speedy and effective investigation into the matter and culprits being brought to book, brooking no delay.

It noted the submissions made on behalf of the Respondent, Pre - University College at Udupi and the material placed on record, said that "we notice that all was well with the dress code since 2004."

The Court also said that it was impressed that even Muslims participate in the festivals that are celebrated in the 'ashta mutt sampradaya', (Udupi being the place where eight Mutts are situated).

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court had begun the hearing the matter on February 10 on a day-to-day basis and reserved the order on February 25.

The Hijab row had erupted in January this year when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls sat in protest sat outside college over being denied entry.

After this, boys of several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves. This protest spread to other parts of the state as well leading to protests and agitations in several places in Karnataka.

As a result, the Karnataka government said that all students must adhere to the uniform and banned both hijab and saffron scarves till an expert committee decides on the issue. On February 5, the pre-University education board released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious attire will be allowed in colleges.

The order stated that in case a uniform is not prescribed by management committees, then students should wear dresses that go well with the idea of equality and unity, and does not disturb the social order.

A batch of petitions was filed against the government's rule in the Karnataka High Court by some girls seeking permission to wear the hijab in educational institutions.

A bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi heard the petitions challenging the government rule on dress code.

On February 10, the high court issued an interim order stating that said students should not wear any religious attire to classes till the court issues the final order. The hearings related to the Hijab case were concluded on February 25 and the court had reserved its judgement.

( With inputs from ANI )

