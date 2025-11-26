Karnataka Horror: Woman Dies After Husband Injects Mercury Into Her Body in Attibele

A shocking and heartbreaking incident has come to light near Attibele, close to Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru, leaving humanity ashamed. A husband, who once took vows to stay with his wife for seven lifetimes, injected liquid mercury into her body to kill her. After this brutal act, his wife’s battle for life began. Vidya fought for survival for nine long months but eventually lost the fight. The incident took place in the Attibele Police Station limits, where 30-year-old Vidya lived with her family. Behind the life of this seemingly ordinary homemaker, a horrifying truth of abuse at the hands of her husband, Basavaraj, and father-in-law Mariswamachari existed.

Before her death, Vidya gave a statement to the police, revealing how her husband constantly insulted her, called her mentally unstable, locked her inside the house, and humiliated her repeatedly. The horrifying night of February 27 unfolded after Vidya went to sleep in her room on the night of February 26, 2025. When she woke up the next evening, she felt unbearable pain in her thigh, as if someone had injected her with something. Her health rapidly deteriorated, and upon reaching the hospital, doctors were shocked to discover mercury inside her bloodstream, slowly damaging her organs.

After doctors confirmed mercury poisoning, Vidya underwent treatment for a month at Oxford Hospital and was later shifted to Victoria Hospital. The doctors treating her stated that the poison had spread throughout her body, and her kidneys were failing. Dialysis was started immediately, but there was no improvement in her condition. Vidya endured unimaginable pain for nine months, fighting death every single day. Despite medical efforts and her strong will to live, she finally lost her life in November, leaving behind her grieving family and unanswered questions.

Following her death, Attibele Police filed an FIR on Sunday (November 23, 2025) against her husband, Basavaraj, and father-in-law Mariswamachari, based on the dying statement Vidya had given earlier. According to the FIR, mercury was deliberately injected into her body with the intention of killing her. Due to this cruel act committed by the husband, a four-year-old innocent child has now been left without a mother. The incident has triggered shock, anger, and deep concern, raising serious questions about domestic violence and the hidden suffering many women experience behind closed doors.