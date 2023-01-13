Karnataka Police inquiring if boy who tried to give garland to PM Modi during Hubballi roadshow was local

Hubballi Police in Karnataka said on Thursday that they are inquiring if the boy who attempted to give garland to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow here was a local and had jumped out of enthusiasm.

Commissioner of Police, Hubballi, Raman Gupta said prima facie it does not seem like breach of security.

He said the boy must have done it out of enthusiasm but appropriate legal action will be taken.

"We're inquiring if he (the boy) was a local & had jumped out of enthusiasm. He was stopped by security personnel immediately. Interrogation on. Prima facie, it doesn't seem like a breach of security," Gupta said.

"He is a naive young boy and must have done it out of enthusiasm. But still, we will take appropriate legal action," the police official added.

The boy, who rushed towards the Prime Minister's vehicle during the roadshow ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival in Hubballi, was pulled away by security personnel. They gave the garland to the Prime Minister who was standing on the running board of his moving vehicle as enthusiastic crowds waved at him.

Karnataka Police had said earlier that there "was no such breach in PM's security cover" and more information is being gathered about the person.

"There was no such breach in PM's security cover. A person tried to give a garland to PM Modi at his roadshow. We are gathering more information about the person," Gopal Byakod, DCP Crime, Hubballi Dharwad had said earlier in the day.

The official's response came amid reports that there was breach in PM's security cover as a boy approached his vehicle to give a garland.

Sources said it was not a serious lapse and all people in the enclosure from where the boy came were properly frisked by SPG, and the whole area was properly sanitised by security agencies.

The Prime Minister held a roadshow after he arrived in Hubbali to inaugurate National Youth Festival on birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in the city. People thronged the roads during the roadshow and showered flowers on his cavalcade.

The 26th National Youth Festival is being organized at Hubballi- Dharwad, Karnataka by Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with Karnataka government from January 12 to 16.

