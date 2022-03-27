Karnataka records 64 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

By ANI | Published: March 27, 2022

Karnataka reported 64 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday.

According to the state Health Department, the active number of COVID patients reached 1,777.

Meanwhile, as many as 62 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours talking the total recoveries at 39,03,442.

The cumulative number of reported COVID cases in Karnataka has gone up to 39,45,311. The current positivity rate of COVID cases in the state stands at 0.24 per cent.

With one death during the 24 hours, the fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the state to 40,050.

Meanwhile, India's daily new COVID-19 cases fell below the 1,500 mark on Sunday and 1,421 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

