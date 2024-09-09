Karnataka Road Accident: 6 people killed After Two Cars Collide in Madhugiri (Watch Video)

Six people were killed and two others were injured in an accident involving two cars in Madhugiri Taluk in Karnataka on Sunday, September 8.

According to information available as of now, three of the deceased are said to be from the same family travelling in a car, while the other three were in another car. The deceased were four men, a 12-year-old boy and a woman.

Karnataka: An accident involving two cars resulted in the death of five people in the Keragalapalya and Kataganahatti areas of Madhugiri taluk, Tumakuru district pic.twitter.com/xgjeFfdjNE — IANS (@ians_india) September 8, 2024

"6 people including four men, a woman and her 12-year-old son died in a head-on collision between cars near Keregalapalya in Madhugiri taluk. Two injured have been admitted to a local hospital, both are in critical condition," said Ashok KV, SP Tumakuru.

Five people, including a baby who was injured, were shifted to hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered at Madhugiri police station, police said.