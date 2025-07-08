Karnataka Road Accident: Driver Loses Control, Two Hurt in Hassan Canter Lorry Crash

A tragic road accident took place in Karnataka's Hassan where two lorries collided with each other. This accident took place in Ballur village on Belur-Mudigere road. As per the reports one of the driver lost control resulting in the collusion.

Impact of accident was so seriously that the driver and cleaner were trapped. Trapped driver and cleaner were rescued using JCB and crane. Both were hospitalized, with the cleaner in critical condition.

A separate accident took place in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore in which at least three people, including two students, were killed, and several others were injured in a train accident on Tuesday morning, July 8, in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred when a school bus was attempting to cross a railway signal and was hit by a passing train.

The injured students were rushed to the Cuddalore Government Hospital for treatment. According to the NDTV report, six children were seriously injured in the accident that took place at a manned level crossing between Cuddalore and Alappakkam at around 7.45 am on Tuesday morning.